Buddhist art, photography exhibit at SLU Museum of Art

ST. LOUIS - If you're trying to find your inner peace, you might head to the St. Louis University Museum of Art.

Inner Harmony: Learning from the Buddhist Spirit is soaring into St. Louis now through December. Photographer and Physician Jon Kolkin has combined 11 humanitarian missions with photography and art. He embedded himself with Buddhist monks among his journeys through China, Nepal, India and many more. Kolkin's exhibit is a five room themed journey. The artist prints his work using an ancient process called Palladium printing that creates warm visuals where the photographs are essentially painted on the final image.