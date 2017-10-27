× Chicago teen fatally shot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at about 3:30 in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say the boys were on the street when at least one person came up to them and opened fire before running away. Jayson Gonzalez was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police also say the two boys were among 10 people shot between Thursday morning and early Friday in Chicago. The 15-year-old boy was one of two fatal shooting victims. On the city’s northwest side, 46-year-old Jose Saraseume was fatally shot Thursday morning in front of his home.

Police say no arrests have been made in either fatal shooting incident.