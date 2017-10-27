City of St. Louis appeals decision to reinstate a fired police captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO — A fired St. Louis police captain, told he could return to work, is now being told he can't come back.

The City of St. Louis said it is appealing a decision by the city's civil service commission that ruled Captain Ryan Cousins could return to work on October 30.

The case centers on a home burglary in the Baden neighborhood. Officers accused Cousins of telling them to disregard a shell casing and omit from their report that shots had been fired. The victim of the crime who fired at the intruders was a felon who should not have been in possession of a firearm.

Cousins was fired but he appealed and the civil service commission said his actions were worthy of only a written reprimand, not termination. The commission ordered the police captain to go back to work October 30. But now the St. Louis is appealing that decision. No reason has been given.

Cousin's attorney, Lynette Petruska, said the city 's decision to appeal is an example of pervasive discrimination in the police department.

"The current mayor and the current chief don't want to correct what their own commission found to be discrimination. They want to double down on it, and say, 'No, no, you were wrong. We want to protect these white officers, we're going to throw this black police captain out to dry," said Petruska, who is also a member of the Ethical Society of Police, a group that represents black officers..

The financial secretary of the ethical society of police, Sergeant Jason Love, said, "This is a blatant example of the unjust and severe disciplinary procedures that black officers experience and minority officers experience in the police department."