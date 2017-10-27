Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…OCTOBER 28-29, 2017
.
The last weekend of October and it will be a cold once…temps…day and night below average with a hard freeze on tap for late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A mix of clouds and sun Saturday and in the 40’s…Sunday…partly sunny and low maybe mid 50’s…dry times. A few showers around Monday…limited and light…Tuesday for Halloween…dry times and chilly…some light rain late night Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.