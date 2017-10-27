Free “Give Kids A Smile” dental clinic at SLU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Hundreds of dentists and volunteers are offering free dental services this weekend. It's the 32nd Give Kids A Smile dental clinic.

The non-profit program offers underserved children free dental care twice a year. The program is for toddlers and school-aged children through eighth grade.

The clinic is open October 27 and 28 at the Center for Advanced Dental Education on St. Louis University's campus.

All children being seen this time have pre-registered and are being seen by appointment. However, the volunteers are planning another clinic in February.