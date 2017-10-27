In Your Neighborhood – Moonrise Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _The 8-story, pet and eco-friendly Moonrise Hotel Opened in 2009. The hotel sits a 60-foot solar canopy constructed of 107 glass solar panels over the rooftop terrace bar. It powers the entire rooftop, including the rotating moon and twilight room.

The solar panel roof is the first restaurant and hotel roof in America made of entirely of solar panel. In addition to the rooftop, the solar panel also powers most of the floor below.

Moonrise also offers electric vehicle charging stations, allowing overnight hotel guest to re-charge their electric cars for free.

Paul Lauritsen, Moonrise General Manger, joined us to talk all about it!