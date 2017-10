Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _FOX 2 News in live in your neighborhood. Margie Ellisor and Kevin Steincross join Jim Edwards in The Delmar Loop.

The Peacock Loop Diner is open 24 hours. They offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. They also have a Carousel of Love, a circular booth that rotates and many marriage proposal happen there!

The diner is located at 6261 Delmar Boulevard.

