× Last of Medicaid protesters at Capitol gets probation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The last of the 23 religious leaders who were charged after protesting at the state Capitol has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

Jesse Fisher, of Grandview, also was ordered during his sentencing Thursday not to participate in similar protests in the future.

Fisher and the other religious leaders mostly from the Kansas City and St. Louis areas were charged with misdemeanor trespassing after disrupting a Missouri Senate debate on Medicaid expansion in May 2014.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Fisher entered an Alford plea, which admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of conviction if the case went to trial.

In May, six of the 23 were also placed on probation. Sixteen other members of the group were pardoned in early January by then-Gov. Jay Nixon.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune