Mehlville teacher's daughter becomes first child to ring bell on hospital billboard

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – The Mehlville School District is celebrating as the daughter of one of its teachers completed chemotherapy and kicked cancer.

Avery Lucas’ successful treatment culminated Friday afternoon as she became the first child to ring the big bell on the Children’s Hospital billboard along Interstate 44.

Avery’s mother, Morgan, teaches at Bernard Middle School.

The billboard was installed earlier this month. It reads, “Childhood wins another round against cancer.”

When a child completes chemotherapy, they’re able to use an app to remotely ring the bell, which can be heard by anyone nearby.