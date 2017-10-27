× One dead after garbage truck and SUV collide near O’Fallon

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed Friday afternoon after the SUV they were riding in collided with a garbage truck at an intersection in St. Clair County.

According to Lt. David Matevery, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. at Old Collinsville and Milburn School roads.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Illinois State Police is assisting with the case.