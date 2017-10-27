× Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Springfield police say a woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck as she walked across a street.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the woman was pushing a bicycle across a street but was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The collision occurred Friday morning when it was still dark.

Cox says the truck driver didn’t see the woman. She says the driver showed no signs of being impaired.

The woman’s name has not been released.