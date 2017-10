Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. _Police are staging outside a home in St. Charles County after shots were fired during a party. Investigators say several people were at a party at a home on Hunting Creek Road near St. Peters, where one man opened fire around 2 a.m.

No one was injured.

Everyone made it out the shooter remained holed up inside the house. Police are also there but a SWAT Team has not been called in.