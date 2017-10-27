× Prosecutor: Jefferson City police justified in shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson has found that two Jefferson City police officers’ actions were justified when they fatally shot a man earlier this month.

Police shot 40-year-old John Loaiza Jr. on Oct. 3 after they were called to investigate a domestic disturbance.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports police have said Loaiza threatened officers and eventually charged at them, armed with a pipe. Two officers, Sgt. Dan Ervine and Officer Tomas Whitener, shot Loaiza.

Richardson said Thursday that Loaiza’s actions posed an immediate threat to the officers and they were required to use deadly force.

Police Chief Roger Schroede said in a news release that City Attorney Ryan Moehlman also had determined the officers complied with department regulations.

The two officers will report back to duty Monday.

