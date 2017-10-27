Red Carpet Premiere of ‘Never Say Goodbye’ at Moolah Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Director Ron Stevens traces the unlikely beginnings of the world`s longest-running rock radio station, KSHE 95, which reached its 50th year of continuous rocking in 2017. This is the synopsis of a hot new historic documentary set to take stage at the Moolah Theatre.

Stevens and Joy Grdnic, who are both former DJ's at the station, joined us to discuss Never Say Goodbye: The KSHE Documentary.

Red Carpet Premiere of Never Say Goodbye: The KSHE Documentary

Moolah Theatre

November 12

6:00 p.m.

http://birthofastation.com/

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/KSHEdocumentary