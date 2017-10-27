× Second suspect charged in shooting that wounded detective

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a St. Louis police detective with a shoulder wound.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police announced Thursday that 24-year-old Daryaun Wines is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Also charged in the shooting is 27-year-old Johnzell Moorehead Jr. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Wines or Moorehead.

Police have said two people opened fire on the 54-year-old detective in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 12. Moorehead is accused of fleeing from police in a car before his arrest.

At the time of the shooting, the detective was following his own vehicle, which he had lent to a relative. Police have said the officer’s relative haven’t returned the vehicle but wasn’t involved in the shooting.

