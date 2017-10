Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. _Illinois Senator Dick Durbin will speak at Belleville Memorial Hospital Friday, October 27. He's calling attention to the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act, which begins Wednesday, November 1.

Durbin will also discuss efforts in congress to stabilize Obamacare programs. He'll also talk about how he says the Trump administration is trying to undermine the ACA by cutting the enrollment period in half.