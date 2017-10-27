Serial laundry pooper reported at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, IL - Southern Illinois University at Carbondale said the department of public safety is investigating claims that someone is defecating on laundry. Several students have come forward, saying it's happened more than once in the laundry room in Abbott Hall. They claim someone stops the washing machine -- and then defecates on their clothes.

One student said she was so shocked when it happened to her that she didn't say anything at first. Now that the story's out, she's speaking up.

"I was like OK this is really embarrassing. I'm not going to tell anybody ever. And so I didn't until my R.A. friend was talking about it and I was like 'oh my god I have to tell everyone now.' And this happened to me and I threw clothes away and I'm really upset about it," said McKenzie.

The first incident was reported in September. The school says it is filing a police report.