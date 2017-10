Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Halloween ranks among Americans` favorite holidays and the weeks leading up to the big day are the busiest time of year at Goodwill. As shoppers stream into Goodwill stores this fall, they`ll be looking for unique ways to stand out during the festivities, whether it be dressing up as Pennywise, Snapchat`s dancing hotdog or Wonder Woman.

Evette Rios, TV host and lifestyle expert with the Goodwill, tells us what to look for.