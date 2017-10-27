Site of new NGA facility almost cleared for construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The site of the new National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in north St. Louis City is one step closer to completion.

So far, crews have cleared most of the 99 acres at the site. City officials said nearly 284,000 tons of debris has been removed from the site via more than 13,000 truckloads. Now only three buildings remain.

“We’re removing underground tanks and foundations, that kind of things,” said Otis Williams, St. Louis Development Corporation. “We have just completed demolition on 134 of the 137 structures on the site. We are in the process of digging up the underground debris."

Williams said at least 50 percent of the companies working on the site are minority or owned by women.

The next phase is to turn the project to the Army Corps of Engineers by next August.

The facility is targeted for completion in early 2024.