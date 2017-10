Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A resolution calling for St. Louis City to pursue a transition to 100 percent clean energy by the year 2050 is on the agenda today. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed sponsored the bill, which was unanimously approved in committee last week.

It comes up for a final vote before the full board today. Reed says more than 36 other cities and 100 major businesses have already committed to 100 percent clean energy, including Anheuser-Busch InBev and Nestle Purina.