St. Louis man charged with four counts of child molestation

ST. LOUIS, MO — A 61-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing children as young as 6-years-old in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. George Medley Sr. faces four counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree.

Six females reported that Medley sexually molested them while they lived in his home, according to court documents. Police say the victims all knew him at the time of the incidents.

Two of the victims reported the abuse in 2009. Four additional victims reported abuse in 2017. The victims, at the time of their earliest abuse, were between six and twelve years old.

Medley is being held on a $400,000 cash only bond.