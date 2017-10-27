Teachers’ vehicles vandalized at Shenandoah Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Teachers were targeted for theft Thursday morning during the school day at Shenandoah Elementary School in south St. Louis.

The thieves broke windows and pried open doors to at least nine teachers cars and stole items inside between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

One of the teachers created a GoFundMe page to help the teachers pay for their car repairs. In her post, she wrote about how the incident interrupted learning and frightened the young children at the school:

"As 9 teachers had to meet with the police, classes were moved into hallways and other classrooms, disrupting the education of the students of our school. The children of Shenandoah Elementary were effected as they were terrified the perpetrators were still on campus. Kindergartners hid under tables and cried because their teacher was a victim."

A food service worker walked through the parking lot, interrupting the crooks before they could do more damage.

According to the GoFundMe page, the school district will reimburse the teachers up to $500, but most can’t afford to pay $500 upfront.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to St. Louis Public School officials, who declined to comment.​