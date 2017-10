Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners is testing its voting equipment today ahead of the special election November 7. Voters will decide on Proposition P, a half cent sales tax increase to hire more police officers and give raises to first responders.

The voting machine test is open to the public.

It's at 10 a.m. at the Board of Election Commissioners office in downtown St. Louis.