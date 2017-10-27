× Young girl’s death changes way Illinois manages abuse cases

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services say the agency failed to protect a 4-year-old girl from abuse that eventually resulted in her death.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Emily Rose Perrin died in April 2016 when her mother, Mary Lockett, laid on top of her, cupping her hand over her nose and mouth, cutting off the air supply.

The state received 10 reports of suspected abuse before Emily died. But those reports were deemed not credible after family members denied the allegations.

DCFS officials say stories like Emily’s have prompted a change in the way the agency manages cases.

Mary Lockett is in the care of the Illinois Department of Human Services after in June being found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat