16 public safety officers, 2 civilians honored for valor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Sixteen public safety responders and two civilians have received the Missouri Medal of Valor and four new Department of Public Safety awards.

Gov. Eric Greitens presented the awards and also declared Saturday Missouri Public Safety Officers Recognition Day.

The Medal of Valor is the state’s highest award recognizing public safety officers for exceptional courage in trying to protect human life. The Public Safety awards recognize bravery in situations that endangered the public.

Among recipients from across the state was retired Lake Saint Louis police chief Michael Force, who was recognized for being an innovative chief as his department grew from 11 officers to three times the number of officers before he retired in August. He also was honored for his work with young people and service with law enforcement organizations.

Public Safety Medal of Merit: Awarded in recognition of brave actions above and beyond the call of normal duty that played a critical role in successfully resolving a situation that endangered public safety.

Thomas Lake, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department – On the evening on Nov. 20, 2016, Sgt. Lake was in a marked police S-U-V, stopped at a traffic light in south St. Louis. A motorist pulled alongside and the driver indicated he needed assistance. Lake lowered his driver’s window. The driver then immediately fired two shots from a handgun with an extended magazine, hitting Sergeant Lake twice in the face. Despite being critically wounded, Lake was able to contact dispatch, communicate his location and then provide responding officers with a description of the gunman and his vehicle. The information helped identify the gunman and the vehicle. Later that day, officers located the gunman, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire. An investigation revealed he had been on a two-week crime spree and was wanted for murder and several armed assaults. Despite being critically wounded, Lake played a critical role in protecting fellow officers and the public by providing information resulting in locating the gunman who posed grave danger to the community.

Director’s Leadership Medal: Awarded at the command or staff level to someone whose demonstrated actions in the areas of community-oriented engagement and collaborative community-based activities have promoted an environment of greater safety, security and cooperation for community members.

Garon P. Mosby, St. Louis Fire Department Command Staff Officer for Public Affairs, Community Engagement and Special Initiatives – Upon his assignment to his position, Captain Mosby set out to fundamentally remake the way the position functions to better serve the public, the media and to elevate the level of safety for the entire community. Mosby is committed to greater access, transparency and utilizing new technology. He has built personal relations with the media, including inviting them to participate in recruit training to better understand the challenges of the profession. He built and sustained relationships within the community and has found new ways to deliver fire prevention messages and critical public safety information to the public. Mosby’s efforts have not only resulted in increased fire safety in St. Louis, and a positive image of the department, it has led fire departments across the nation and even internationally to follow the St. Louis Fire Department on social media and adopt similar outreach efforts.

Hall of Fame Award: Presented to a senior or retired public safety professional in recognition of an exemplary career of service to the state of Missouri evidenced by devoting their talents to improving the safety and security of the state’s citizens.

Chief Michael T. Force (Retired), Lake Saint Louis Police Department – For a quarter-century, Michael Force was the innovative chief of the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. Under his outstanding leadership, the Lake Saint Louis Police Department grew from 11 officers into a highly professional and respected department with three times that number of officers when he retired in August. As a retired Marine Captain with service at military installations around the globe, Chief Force insisted upon strong values and community involvement from sworn officers and civilian employees. Chief force also took a personal interest in the lives of youth, and regularly personally intervened to help turn lives around. Always engaged with community partners, Chief Force also served as President of the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association, Chairman of the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Charitable Foundation, Chairman of the Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training Commission, and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Image and Ethics Committee.

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award: Awarded to a civilian who has provided valuable or courageous assistance to members of a Missouri public safety agency in an emergency situation.

Kenneth R. Belew, UPS Driver, nominated by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office – On Dec. 9, 2016, while making his rounds in Union, Mo., a woman handed Kenneth R. Belew a package with a message on it that read simply “Call 911.” Belew took the package without showing any reaction, returned to his truck, drove down the street and immediately contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Upon the deputies’ arrival, Belew provided clear, detailed information about what he had observed. It was soon discovered that a woman and child were being held at gunpoint. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded with additional Patrol officers and the SWAT team. When deputies went to the door of the residence, the woman who was being held escaped. The gunman remained inside with a child. After negotiating with the gunman, he agreed to surrender without further incident. Belew’s calm and prompt action in a highly volatile hostage situation resulted in the release of a woman and child being held at gunpoint.