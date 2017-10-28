4-year-old battling cancer gets awesome room makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO – There was a special surprise for a 4-year-old battling cancer Saturday in Des Peres.

When Auggie Powers opened the door to his bedroom tonight, he found it had been totally redecorated.

The not for profit group Special Spaces is responsible for the makeover.

They know when youngsters are chronically sick or terminally ill they spend a lot of time resting.

In this case, trucks and trains are the theme for Auggie`s new bedroom. Everything was donated and the work done by volunteers.

Special Spaces volunteers have done this for more than 30 sick children.

Not only does Auggie love the room, but so does his younger sister.

