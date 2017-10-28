Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Despite the cold hundreds gathered in Forest Park Saturday morning for the "American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk."

FOX2-KPLR 11 was a proud sponsor of the event. Our very own Kim Hudson and Mike Colombo emcee the event.

The walk is a powerful and inspiring opportunity to unite as a community to honor cancer survivors and raise awareness.

Health experts say apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities to support each other by honoring those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer

The American Cancer Society says with the determination of supporters the can help fund research, promote education and risk reduction, and provides comprehensive patient support to those who need it most." The American Cancer Society has a lot of different things we do for all cancer patients. This is the only platform we have for breast cancer, so it’s really nice when we can get these wonderful women in one space to raise funds for themselves, said Stephanie Hadfield.

Hundreds of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members united in Forest Park Saturday to make the greatest impact to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

This noncompetitive, inspirational event raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year. About 2,470 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 460 deaths.

Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million to help end breast cancer. Today, walks are held more than 250 communities nationwide.