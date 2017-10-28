× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 27, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 28, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

Lafayette at Eureka

Kirkwood vs Lindbergh

Summit vs Vianney

Parkway North at Parkway Central

Cardinal Ritter vs Trinity

Carnahan vs Lutheran North

Marquette vs CBC

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school football games.

Webster Groves vs Pattonville

Rolla at Parkway West

KTVI-Fox 2 Sports Anchor Charlie Marlow also previewed the St. Pius X Girls volleyball team. They will play for the Missouri Class 2 State Championship tomorrow in Cape Girardeau.