Astros win World Series Game 3 to seize series lead

The Houston Astros won Game 3 of the World Series 5-3 to take the lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven series.

Of the three games played so far, the Astros have won two games and the Dodgers one.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel got the scoring started with a second inning home run off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish that led to a four-run inning for Houston.

Darvish only lasted 1 and 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his major league career.

The Astros remain undefeated at home during the playoffs with a perfect 7-0 record at Minute Maid Park in Houston in this year’s postseason.

The two teams will meet again in Minute Maid Park Saturday night for Game 4.