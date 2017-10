Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – With school parties, trunk-or-treats, and fun celebrations at places like Grant's Farm and the Zoo, the Halloween treats start flowing early in October continue to the 31st. How do you avoid weight gain during this season of trick and treats?

Katie Mackenzie of GYMGUYZ Personal Training are here to show us some workout exercises and how they can help you stay ahead of the candy calories.

Check out GymGuyz.com or email MidStLouis@Gym Guyz.com for more information