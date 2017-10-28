× Missouri Highway Patrol troopers scaling back operation on St. Louis interstates

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are spending less time in St. Louis city while officials review the program that had them policing some city interstates. The program’s goal was to free up city police officers so they could help fight crime.

The troopers issued about 3,500 tickets through mid-September. The city’s counselor says it is now handling the tickets since the Circuit Attorney’s office said it couldn’t keep up with the influx.

The governor’s office believes the pilot program was a success and hopes to continue working with St. Louis police.