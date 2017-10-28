× St. Louis man sentenced in bus driver shooting in vengeance

ST. LOUIS – A man convicted of shooting a bus driver in retaliation for his brother’s killing has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 23-year-old Marqwon Strickland was sentenced Friday in the September 2017 shooting of Melvin Chandler.

Strickland was convicted of pulling alongside the bus and shooting Melvin Chandler, who was driving a Metro Call-A-Ride shuttle.

Prosecutors say Strickland shot Chandler to avenge the killing of Strickland’s brother a few months earlier. Chandler, who survived multiple gunshot wounds, testified that he killed Strickland’s brother, Marquis Strickland, in self-defense.

The shots did not injure anyone else on the bus.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com