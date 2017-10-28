× Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 36-year-old Kansas City tax preparer has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say Quashanda King pleaded guilty Friday to assisting in the preparation and filing of a false and fraudulent tax return.

King worked for Instant Tax Service, whose clients generally earn less than $3,000 in W-2 wages.

King admitted that preparers would insert false information showing the client had made a modest profit at such activities as styling hair or babysitting, in order to maximize the refund available to the client.

She admitted that she helped file seven fraudulent tax returns, resulting in a loss to the government of about $26,000.

