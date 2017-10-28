× Thousands expected for ‘Peace Fest’ in Forest Park Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO – Peace Fest is this Saturday is in Forest Park. It is a day full of vendors and festivities will wrap up with the St. Louis United Circle of Prayer.

During this final activity, thousands are expected to come together, creating a large circle while religious leaders pray for change in spirit, and behavior.

Each person attending Peace Fest will be challenged to speak to everyone they pass during their daily lives as well as be kinder, show more love, and be more respectful towards others.

More information: http://betterfamilylife.org/peacefest-2017/