University City offering amnesty to ‘Make a Difference Day’ volunteers

ST.. LOUIS, MO – University City is offering a rare amnesty deal if you’re willing to put in a little work today.

“Make a Difference Day” is one of the largest national days of public service and U-City was the first in Missouri to become part of the effort. Individuals with unresolved misdemeanor warrants can get a new chance to clear their name in exchange for a day of community service.

The four hours of work does not forgive the underlying offenses but applicants can receive a new court date where the judge will consider the volunteer service and negotiate a new resolution.

If you are interested in the amnesty program, please contact Avis McHugh at Habitat for Humanity: 314-371-0400 x 612, avis@habitatstl.org

If you would like to volunteer or have any other questions, please contact Adam Brown in the Dept of Community Development