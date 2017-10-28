US Senator Dick Durbin comments on bump stock ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - Illinois US Senator Dick Durbin made a stop at Belleville Memorial Hospital Friday morning. His visit was to draw attention to the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act which begins November 1, 2017.

He also weighed in on several other issues including banning bump stocks after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"To think that this little device, the so called bump stock allowed him to discharge 100 rounds every seven seconds is beyond the necessity of anyone who wants to use a gun legally or responsibly," said Senator Dick Durbin.

Senator Durbin also talked about the opioid crisis in the country. This week President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.