Arts Pop: Muny provides release for World War II weary soldiers, residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - In the 1940's, World War II raged on. The Muny in St. Louis wondered if they should continue top stage their shows. In the end, they decided to had to press on, providing a brief reprieve from the conflict in Europe and the Pacific. One of the toughest jobs for the theatre? It wasn't filling the seats. It was filling the chorus,m as many women had gone to work to support the war effort.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark continues her look back at the 100 year history of the Muny, decade by decade. She discovered that, during the war, the Muny gave away 1,000 tickets a night to military. That was on top of the regular free seats.

The Missouri History Museum is also planning a special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years.