Endangered person advisory issued for St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police are asking for help locating an endangered person. Dinko Ceric, 44, left a residence in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard in Saint Louis a little after 6:30pm Saturday. Police say he is schizophrenic and lacks the mental capacity to be responsible for his own behavior.

Ceric is about 5’7″ tall, 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants and a gray vest. Aanyone with information should call St. Louis County Police.