Fatal crash closes eastbound I-64 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Investigators are on the scene of a fatal accident on I-64 in downtown St. Louis. Police say one person is dead at least three others are injured. The crash involved two vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4am

for a report of a wrong way driver heading westbound in the east bound lanes on Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis.

Police say one person is dead and three others have been taken to area hospital in and are listed in critically condition. Investigators are not sure why the driver was was heading in the wrong direction.

At this time police have not released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.