Halloween safety tips for the elderly

ST. LOUIS, MO - While most people love to see kids in costumes, Halloween can be a scary and unsettling time for some, especially the elderly. Little kids accompanied by their parents may not pose a threat, but costumed teenagers may seem like trouble-makers and worry some older residents who live alone.

Families may want to send someone to the home of elderly grandparents to help greet trick-or-treaters. Another option is to have several seniors join together to hand out candy. Also, remind seniors to not let unknown trick-or-treaters into their home to use the bathroom or make a phone call.

Also, if a senior wishes to not pass out candy, don't simply turn off all the lights to keep trick or treaters away. A dark house is an invitation for burglars and vandals.

