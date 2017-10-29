Millstadt police prepping for D.A.R.E. to Run for BackStoppers event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Millstadt, IL Police Department is hosting its 7th Annual "D.A.R.E. to Run for BackStoppers" 5K, 10K, & 1/2 mile kids fun run on Saturday, November 4, 2017. The event will benefit BackStoppers and the police department's local youth programs.

All kids who participate in the fun run will receive a participation medal and there will be awards for the top adult finishers in the 5 and 10K. A “Virtual Runner” option is available for those who do not care to participate or are unable to, but still want to support the cause.

Website: D.A.R.E to Run for Backstoppers