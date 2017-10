Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Show Me State can be a fascinating place to learn about. Now, there is new reference book geared toward elementary school kids that takes a look at the people, places, and history of Missouri. The Missouri Almanac 2018-19 makes a great gift for the curious kids in your life.

On of the books authors is FOX 2's own, John Brown!

Website: Missouri Almanac 2018-19