Post Scripts – Legalizing marijuana, Prop P and breaking contracts

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott about the Proposition P vote in the City of St.Louis. They also discussed an alderwoman’s proposal to legalize marijuana for people over 21 with some restrictions in the City of St.Louis.

Post-Dispatch reporter Kristen Taketa joined the show to discuss the St.Louis School District suing at least 32 teachers who broke their contracts.

Fox 2’s Chris Hayes also joined the program to discuss his Fox Files report on abandoned cars at St.Louis Lambert International Airport.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.