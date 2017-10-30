18-year-old gunned down in Belleville; Major Case Squad activated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is trying to piece together just how and why a teenager was gunned down near a busy Belleville street.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, authorities got a call just after 10 p.m. for shots fired in the 7600 block of West Main Street; the Major Case Squad was called in to investigate a little later.

People in the area said they heard at least five gunshots, but thought it was coming from fireworks nearby.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of 18-year-old Deveon Hunt in the alleyway near the intersection.

Police are in the process of looking into Hunt’s life by talking with family and friends to try and figure out who would want him dead.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and, at this point, don’t have any information on a suspect or motive in the case.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.