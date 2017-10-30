× 2 men arrested in Ohio in deaths of elderly Missouri couple

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Two men are charged in the deaths of an elderly southern Missouri couple after being captured in Ohio.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeffery Kinder says 44-year-old Timothy Callahan of Farmington and 67-year-old David Young of Ironton were arrested Saturday at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio. Both face two counts of first-degree murder.

Kinder says the men were arrested without incident. Both are jailed without bond.

Three people were shot on Oct. 18 at a home near Ellington, a small town about 130 miles southwest of St. Louis. Authorities say 72-year-old Janet Nance died a a hospital on the day of the shooting, and her 86-year-old husband, James Nance, died Oct. 21. A 73-year-old woman was also shot but survived.

Police have not disclosed a motive.