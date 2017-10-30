26th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival to feature Pam Grier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 26th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival is around the corner. There are more than 350 films expected this year.

Cliff Frolich tells us all about this year's line up.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, November 2, with the world premiere of 'Bad Grandmas,' a St. Louis-shot comedy by Srikant Chellappa. The film, starring the legendary Pam Grier ('Jackie Brown') and the late Florence Henderson ('The Brady Bunch') in her final role, recounts the felonious misadventures of four senior citizens. Three of the lead actresses including Grier, will attend the screening.

A 6:30 p.m. reception precedes the film and features complimentary Urban Chestnut beers, Broadside Winery wines, and Mastermind Vodka cocktails.

SLIFF again will also feature a major stream of programming entitled Race in America: The Black Experience and offer a second edition of Mean Streets: Viewing the Divided City Through the Lens of Film and Television, which addresses the persistent issue of segregation.

26th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival

November 2-12, 2017

Various Venues

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org