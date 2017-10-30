× Blake Shelton to play St. Louis in 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — Country star Blake Shelton will be playing the St. Louis Center in February 2018. The concert venue just announced that Shelton will be hitting the road with Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce. They will be at Scottrade Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at 7pm. Tickets are $92, $72 and $52.

The upcoming tour will showcase fan favorites along with music from Shelton’s latest project, Texoma Shore. Due this Friday, November 3 and available now for pre-order, the album is led by his quickly rising single “I’ll Name The Dogs.” The romantic tune is approaching Top 10 this week at country radio within two months of impact, with Taste of Country praising “one of the strongest, most compelling melodies of any song [Shelton] has recorded and released in years.”

More information: www.cidentertainment.com/events/blake-shelton-tour-2018.

“Country Music Freaks” Tour Dates:

2/15/18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

2/16/18 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

2/17/18 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

2/22/18 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

2/23/18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

2/24/18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

3/2/18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

3/3/18 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

3/8/18 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

3/9/18 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3/10/18 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

3/15/18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/16/18 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

3/17/18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

TEXOMA SHORE TRACK LISTING

1. I’ll Name The Dogs (Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson)

2. At The House (Jamie Moore, Craig Wiseman)

3. Beside You Babe (Abe Stoklasa, Mark Trussell)

4. Why Me (Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, Ross Copperman)

5. Money (Craig Wiseman, James Bailey, Ryan Ogren)

6. Turnin’ Me On (Blake Shelton, Jessi Alexander, Josh Osborne)

7. The Wave (Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)

8. Got The T-Shirt (Matt Jenkins, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

9. Hangover Due (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem)

10. When The Wine Wears Off (Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman)

11. I Lived It (Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman)