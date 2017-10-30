× Blues Beat Kings 4-2, Stay Undefeated at Home

Jake Allen stopped 26 shots leading the Blues to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Scottrade Center. The win gives the Note a perfect

5-0 record at home so far this season. Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz each scored a goal and had an assist in the win. The Blues other goals were scored by Carl Gunnarsson and Vladimir Sobotka. After a scoreless first period, the Blues built a 2-0 lead on goals by Tarasenko (6) and Schwartz (8). The Kings cut the St. Louis lead in half on Tanner Pearson’s goal. Gunnarsson made it a 3-1 game on his third goal of the young season. Dustin Brown got Los Angeles to within 3-2 with a deflection goal. Sobotka finished the scoring with an empty net goal late in the game.

The Blues kept their hot start going, raising their season record to 10-2-1, good for 21 points and first place in the NHL’s Central division.

The Blues continue their home stand on Thursday when the Philadelphia Flyers come to the Scottrade Center. The Flyers feature former Blues players Brian Elliott and Jori Lehtera.