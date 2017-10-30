Contact 2 helps north St. Louis family resolve issue with the city over damaged patio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - “We had all sorts of little gatherings back here.”

Those little gatherings the Scott family hosted in the backyard of their home in St.Louis’ West End neighborhood marked some big milestones.

“My high school graduation party was held back here. My nephew’s birthday party was held back here. My college graduation party was held back here and now it’s just like…I don’t know what to call that. It just looks like a mess," said Tracy Scott.

A mess Scott says the City of St.Louis’ Forestry Department is responsible for making.

“Ameren UE came out to cut trees and the City of St. Louis came to remove the trees,” Scott said.

While cleaning up, the Scotts allege a city work crew drove a truck onto their patio, which can best be described as a two to three inch thick floating slab of concrete constructed nearly 40 years ago.

“It was for human weight, not for trucks or cars to be parked on. As a result, the weight of those trucks coming to pick up those trees actually destroyed my parents' back patio,” said Scott.

Tracy said she met resistance from the city while advocating for her elderly parents.

“The investigator said, 'No, it’s your word against ours.' I’m thinking huh? 'We’re only going to offer $100. That yard was already like that when we got there.' It’s certainly insulting given that I worked five years for the City of St.Louis back in the late 80s, early 90s. My mom retired after 25-plus years, just last year with the city."

Contact 2's Mike Colombo took the Scotts' concerns right to city hall. In a statement, a spokesman for Mayor Krewson informed Colombo this was a complicated issue. In a statement, the city said there were conflicting claims about what damage was done, how extensive it was, and who was responsible.

The spokesperson went on to say: "Mayor Krewson's Office is committed to ensuring that all St. Louisans receive fair compensation if their property is damaged during city maintenance work. If we find that the Scotts have not received what they are owed, we will work to compensate them."

“At a minimum, I think they just want it replaced. If not, then the fair market value for us to pay for someone else to do it,” Scott said.

After weeks of back and forth with representatives for the city, the mayor’s spokesman said the city plans to hire a contractor to fix the Scotts' patio. While the city isn’t admitting fault in the matter, they’re making things right. We'll let you know when construction begins.