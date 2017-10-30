Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It is a first for Cirque du Soleil as they venture on into uncharted territory by combing their acrobatics features on ice. The crew set up shop for weeks in Lafayette, Louisiana preparing for their first performance.

FOX 2 was the only St. Louis station invited to give you this behind the scenes look at Crystal by Cirque du Soleil- A Breakthrough Ice Experience.

Cirque du Soleil Crystal- A Breakthrough Ice Experience

November 4 & 5 at St. Charles Family Arena

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

For ticket information visit: Metrotix.com